    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Flight Operations

    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250811-N-TW227-1128 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 11, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), transport a simulated casualty aboard a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, on America’s flight deck during flight operations Aug. 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    USS America (LHA 6)
    MV-22B Osprey
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    flight operations

