    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 6 of 6]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Hannah Tross 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250807-N-XM644-1051 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2025) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Nila Deloyola, from the Philippines, installs a pressure turbine on a jet engine in the jet shop an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine training operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Hannah Tross)

