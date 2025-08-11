Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAJ (Ret.) Darrell Griffin shares his Blood Donation Story [Image 3 of 3]

    MAJ (Ret.) Darrell Griffin shares his Blood Donation Story

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Emery Brake 

    Armed Services Blood Bank Center - Pacific Northwest

    MAJ (Ret.) Darrell Griffin continues to donate blood to ensure our Neonatal Blood supply is always available. Here he sits with donation cards dating back to 1976, 5 years after he began donating blood.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 16:05
    Photo ID: 9250971
    VIRIN: 250806-O-AH381-6654
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    MAJ (Ret.) Griffin shares his Blood Donation cards
    MAJ (Ret.) Darrell Griffin achieves 8 Gallon Whole Blood Donation
    MAJ (Ret.) Darrell Griffin shares his Blood Donation Story

