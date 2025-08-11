MAJ (Ret.) Darrell Griffin continues to donate blood to ensure our Neonatal Blood supply is always available. Here he sits with donation cards dating back to 1976, 5 years after he began donating blood.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 16:05
|Photo ID:
|9250971
|VIRIN:
|250806-O-AH381-6654
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MAJ (Ret.) Darrell Griffin shares his Blood Donation Story [Image 3 of 3], by Emery Brake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.