NAVFAC Atlantic Team of the Year: Silver, Process Improvement Award

With smiles all around, Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, congratulates the NAVFAC Atlantic and NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic mentorship team as he presents them with the Team of the Year: Silver, Process Improvement Award. Led by Total Force Development Directors Kathlyn Weaver and Francisco Rodriguez, the group—Melanie Decker, Kelly Fightmaster, Daja Bess, Quandra Brinkley, and Emma Watterson—turned a big idea into a high-impact mentoring event that brought people together, sparked new connections, and set a fresh benchmark for professional growth across the NAVFAC enterprise.