    NAVFAC Atlantic Team of the Year: Silver, Process Improvement Award

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Michael Morris 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic

    With smiles all around, Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, congratulates the NAVFAC Atlantic and NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic mentorship team as he presents them with the Team of the Year: Silver, Process Improvement Award. Led by Total Force Development Directors Kathlyn Weaver and Francisco Rodriguez, the group—Melanie Decker, Kelly Fightmaster, Daja Bess, Quandra Brinkley, and Emma Watterson—turned a big idea into a high-impact mentoring event that brought people together, sparked new connections, and set a fresh benchmark for professional growth across the NAVFAC enterprise.

