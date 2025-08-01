NAVFAC Team Honored for Transforming Mentorship into a Model of Professional Growth

In a demonstration of teamwork, leadership, and innovation, a cross-functional group of human resources and program specialists from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic and NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic earned the Team of the Year: Silver, Process Improvement Award for revitalizing the command’s mentorship program. Their achievement set a new benchmark for professional development across the NAVFAC enterprise.



Led by Total Force Development Directors Kathlyn Weaver and Francisco Rodriguez, the team included HR specialists Melanie Decker, Kelly Fightmaster, Daja Bess, and Quandra Brinkley —each representing NAVFAC Atlantic’s Business Division (BD) code 17 (BD17) Total Force Development community—along with Emma Watterson, Environmental Management System (EMS) Program Coordinator with the Environmental Division (EV4). Together, the team planned and executed a high-impact in-person mentoring initiative that overcame logistical barriers, engaged the workforce across directorates, and laid the groundwork for sustainable leadership development.



What began as an ambitious goal—to re-energize the mentoring culture within the organization—quickly evolved into a command-wide campaign. Faced with compressed planning timelines and last-minute venue changes, the team remained agile. They secured an outdoor pavilion, aligning with their structured plan of in-person “speed mentoring” format that connected more than 30 civilian employees and military personnel from directorates and divisions including but not limited to Planning, Design and Construction (PDC), Environmental (EV), Public Works (PW), Financial Management (FM), Human Resources (HR), Real Estate (RE), and Office of Counsel (OOC).



Weaver, a Navy veteran with a background in organizational management and business administration, described the initiative as a personal and professional milestone. “Helping others succeed has always been central to my mission,” she said. “This award affirms that when we invest in people, we multiply success across the organization.”



Each team member brought unique strengths that enriched the initiative and contributed to its lasting success. Melanie Decker, known for her passion for empowering others, helped shape the event’s content and facilitated meaningful connections between mentors and mentees. “When people have the skills and confidence they need, they’re happier and more engaged,” she said. “This effort showed how much value there is in simply taking the time to listen and connect.”



Providing technical leadership and operational insight, Kelly Fightmaster played a key role through her work on the Waypoints training and development system. “Our work is about aligning people with the tools they need to succeed,” she said. “The mentoring program was another way to close gaps, build bridges, and empower our team.”



Daja Bess, who served 14 years in the Navy, brought a deep understanding of structure, discipline, and service to the planning process. She helped design and coordinate the Mentorship Mixer, ensuring it addressed both logistical challenges and developmental goals. “Empowering others has always felt like a natural extension of my service,” she said. “This initiative allowed us to create meaningful space for that to happen.”



Frankie Rodriguez, a veteran of Naval Aviation and a workforce development leader at NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, contributed by aligning training systems across platforms. He also led the decision to strategically roll out the SF-182 training form in Waypoints until the system was fully functional. “We needed to get it right before we implemented,” Rodriguez said. “That kind of patience and process discipline ultimately benefits the whole command.”



Quandra Brinkley, who manages the New Employee Orientation program at NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, provided logistical coordination and internal communication support. “Mentorship is about simplifying connection,” she said. “I’m proud to have helped make this initiative accessible and inclusive for everyone.”



As a participant in NAVFAC’s Leadership Development Program (LDP), Emma Watterson helped launch the initiative as part of a structured professional growth project. She led a command-wide survey to assess mentorship awareness and collaborated with BD17 to develop a responsive strategy. “It was inspiring to collaborate across directorates and find common purpose in supporting others,” she said. “Mentorship isn’t just a program—it’s a culture shift.”



Watterson brought a systems-thinking approach informed by her background in environmental compliance. Her post-event feedback loop provided actionable insights to guide future mentorship efforts across NAVFAC.



Support from the Leadership Development Program cadre and Total Force Development resources—such as the Waypoints mentoring tools and Lunch & Learn sessions—also strengthened the initiative. Together, these elements produced a scalable, adaptable model for workforce development that aligns with NAVFAC’s long-term talent strategy.



“This initiative demonstrated the power of collaboration, adaptability, and intent,” Weaver said. “It’s about more than a single event—it’s about building relationships that strengthen our organization and our people.”



Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, commander of NAVFAC Atlantic, praised their efforts and acknowledged the broader impact of their work. “It is my honor and pleasure to congratulate these professionals whose dedication and achievements made a significant impact on our success,” Cuadros said. “Nothing makes my day more than hearing about your accomplishments, small and large, and what you are doing to think, act and operate differently for our Navy.”



The mentorship initiative is now viewed as a model for implementation across other NAVFAC commands, offering a flexible framework to support mentorship at all levels—entry to executive, technical to administrative, civilian and military.



Reflecting on the experience, Weaver offered a final takeaway: “When you combine strategic vision with care for people, you don’t just meet the mission—you elevate it.”

