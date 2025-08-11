USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Awards Warfighter of the Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250807-N-QP244-1157 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Aug. 8, 2025) Command Master Chief Brandy Gennette, right, Command Master Chief of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), recognizes Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jonathan Greene, assigned to Stennis, as the Warfighter of the Week, Aug. 7, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Lucas Krug)