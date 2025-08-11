Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Holds Promotion [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Holds Promotion

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Oliver McCain Vieira 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    250731-N-VA510-1093 HAMPTON, Va. (July 31, 2025) Lcdr. Carlos Jones, center-left, the security officer aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), addresses attendees during a promotion ceremony in Hampton, Virginia, July 31, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Oliver McCain Vieira)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 10:09
    Photo ID: 9249992
    VIRIN: 250731-N-VA510-1093
    Resolution: 5492x3661
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Holds Promotion [Image 4 of 4], by SA Oliver McCain Vieira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Holds Promotion
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Holds Promotion
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Holds Promotion
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Holds Promotion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    VA510

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download