USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Holds Promotion

250731-N-VA510-1093 HAMPTON, Va. (July 31, 2025) Lcdr. Carlos Jones, center-left, the security officer aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), addresses attendees during a promotion ceremony in Hampton, Virginia, July 31, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Oliver McCain Vieira)