U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf returns to Alameda from 70-day deployment on the southwest border maritime boundary line near San Diego, California

Crewmembers attached to the United States Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) hoist a power line in Alameda, California, Aug. 10, 2025. While on a port visit in San Diego, California, Bertholf’s crew hosted the 89th Military Police Brigade and the 716th Military Police Battalion, strengthening relationships between the land and maritime services and enhancing their understanding of domain awareness capabilities in support of Operation BORDER TRIDENT. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Wiese.)