Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf returns to Alameda from 70-day deployment on the southwest border maritime boundary line near San Diego, California [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf returns to Alameda from 70-day deployment on the southwest border maritime boundary line near San Diego, California

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Wiese 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Crewmembers attached to the United States Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) hoist a power line in Alameda, California, Aug. 10, 2025. While on a port visit in San Diego, California, Bertholf’s crew hosted the 89th Military Police Brigade and the 716th Military Police Battalion, strengthening relationships between the land and maritime services and enhancing their understanding of domain awareness capabilities in support of Operation BORDER TRIDENT. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Wiese.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 23:03
    Photo ID: 9249193
    VIRIN: 250810-G-VC040-1008
    Resolution: 8098x5399
    Size: 17.68 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf returns to Alameda from 70-day deployment on the southwest border maritime boundary line near San Diego, California
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf returns to Alameda from 70-day deployment on the southwest border maritime boundary line near San Diego, California
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf returns to Alameda from 70-day deployment on the southwest border maritime boundary line near San Diego, California
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf returns to Alameda from 70-day deployment on the southwest border maritime boundary line near San Diego, California
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf returns to Alameda from 70-day deployment on the southwest border maritime boundary line near San Diego, California
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf returns to Alameda from 70-day deployment on the southwest border maritime boundary line near San Diego, California
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf returns to Alameda from 70-day deployment on the southwest border maritime boundary line near San Diego, California
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf returns to Alameda from 70-day deployment on the southwest border maritime boundary line near San Diego, California

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operation BORDER TRIDENT
    Maritime Defense: Southwest Border Security

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download