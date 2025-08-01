Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brutal Company 4-9IN Conducts Blank-Fire React-to-Contact and Squad Attack Training [Image 3 of 5]

    Brutal Company 4-9IN Conducts Blank-Fire React-to-Contact and Squad Attack Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Onique Francis 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Brutal Company Soldiers move through dense vegetation during a blank-fire react-to-contact drill at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex on Aug. 6, 2025. The exercise tested small-unit maneuver and communication skills in restricted terrain.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 00:39
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brutal Company 4-9IN Conducts Blank-Fire React-to-Contact and Squad Attack Training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Onique Francis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

