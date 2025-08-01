USS America (LHA 6) Conducts F-35B Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250807-N-WJ234-1035 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 7, 2025) Sailors aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) observe as a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land on the flight deck, Aug. 7. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)