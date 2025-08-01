Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MV-22B Osprey Deployed from USS America (LHA 6) Drops Sonobuoys [Image 2 of 5]

    MV-22B Osprey Deployed from USS America (LHA 6) Drops Sonobuoys

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250808-N-TW227-1205 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 8, 2025) A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, deployed from the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), prepares to drop sonobuoys during flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 8. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 18:32
    Photo ID: 9248853
    VIRIN: 250808-N-TW227-1205
    Resolution: 6778x4519
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, MV-22B Osprey Deployed from USS America (LHA 6) Drops Sonobuoys [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS America
    VMM 265
    MV-22B Osprey
    Marines

