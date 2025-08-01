New Hampshire Airman Wins Region 1 Airman of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Ryan Greco, a combat communications technician with the 157th Air Refueling Wing, stands holding his newly awarded Plaque for Region 1 Airman of the Year at Pease Air National Guard Base, Aug. 10, 2025. Greco exemplifies the perseverance and continuing advancement of the next generation of Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)