New Hampshire Airman Wins Region 1 Airman of the Year

Airman 1st Class Ryan Greco, a combat communications technician with the 157th Air Refueling Wing, was awarded Airman of the Year for his performance during deployments, basic military training, and community engagement throughout 2025.



Greco was recognized as the best performing Airman out the 12,000 enlisted Airmen in Region 1.



Col. Nelson Perron, commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing said, Greco's motivation to jump into deployments and community engagement, right after his initial training was inspiring.



"That's special," he said. "Truly setting the bar."



After winning the top graduate during BMT, excelling during deployment, and winning the Airman of the year award at the 157th Air Refueling Wing, Greco then went on to win Airman of the Year for Region 1, which includes all of the New England states as well as the states of New York and New Jersey.



He served as COMSEC support for a three month deployment to the Middle East and two major exercises in South Carolina and Hawaii.



He also volunteered over 50 hours as a hospice caregiver and signed up for nearly every seasonal initiative at the Wing, to include, fall clean-up, winter snow blowing and multiple blood drives.



“He is a super fast learner,” said Tech. Sgt Kellie Lajoie, a combat communications technician with the 157th operations group and Greco's supervisor. “He always asks how he can help and overall he’s a super great person.”



This award is one of the many that are presented to Airman for their continued performance and perseverance in their respective fields and beyond. Greco said the support he has received from leadership and wingmen has made him ready to face any challenge in the future.



“It means a lot.” said Greco, at the presentation of the award. “I really love being here and I appreciate all the support from every level and every person.”

