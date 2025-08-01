CP25 Minister of Health visits the Comfort

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 9, 2025) Dr. Lackram Bodoe, Minister of Health in Trinidad and Tobago, and Capt. Ryan Kendall, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 40 (DESRON 40) and Continuing Promise 2025 mission commander, admire achievements and memorabilia of the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 9, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)