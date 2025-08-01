DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II assumes duties as interim commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard during a change of command ceremony at Constitutional Hall in Washington, D.C., Aug. 9, 2025. The ceremony marked the transfer of authority from Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie in a time-honored military tradition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV)