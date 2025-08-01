Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony [Image 22 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony

    WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II assumes duties as interim commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard during a change of command ceremony at Constitutional Hall in Washington, D.C., Aug. 9, 2025. The ceremony marked the transfer of authority from Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie in a time-honored military tradition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 10:42
    Photo ID: 9248557
    VIRIN: 250809-Z-XW610-1280
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.24 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony [Image 22 of 22], by SPC Carrol Walter Hughes IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony
    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony
    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony
    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony
    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony
    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony
    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony
    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony
    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony
    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony
    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony
    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony
    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony
    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony
    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony
    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony
    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony
    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony
    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony
    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony
    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony
    DC National Guard Welcomes Interim Commanding General During Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Constitution Hall
    DCNG
    Change of Command
    Retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download