Pinckney conducts routine operations

250808-N-NO999-1044 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) sails alongside the Peruvian navy Amsterdam-class support ship BAP Tacna (ARL-158) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 8, 2025. Pinckney, a part of the Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine training operations in the 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to exercise the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Ivan Pang)