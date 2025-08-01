250725-N-AM483-1144 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 25, 2025) A U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate fires a shot line from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) towards the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 16:26
|Photo ID:
|9248086
|VIRIN:
|250725-N-AM483-1144
|Resolution:
|5351x3567
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|FF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Higbee Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Cesar Chavez [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.