Airmen participate in simulated medical evacuation during Northern Strike 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 104th Aviation Regiment, receive simulated patients aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 (NS 25-2) at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 8, 2025. Airmen participated in a simulated medical evacuation on the UH-60 as part of their training during NS 25-2. Northern Strike is an exercise designed to test Airmen through strenuous, realistic and dynamic scenarios based on global security challenges and theoretical future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)