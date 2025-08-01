Airmen participate in simulated medical evacuation during Northern Strike 25-2

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 104th Aviation Regiment, receive simulated patients aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 (NS 25-2) at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 8, 2025. Airmen participated in a simulated medical evacuation on the UH-60 as part of their training during NS 25-2. Northern Strike is an exercise designed to test Airmen through strenuous, realistic and dynamic scenarios based on global security challenges and theoretical future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 16:30
Photo ID:
|9248084
VIRIN:
|250808-F-RX751-2053
Resolution:
|4740x2666
Size:
|4.2 MB
Location:
|BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
Web Views:
|5
Downloads:
|0
