    Airmen participate in simulated medical evacuation during Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 5 of 6]

    Airmen participate in simulated medical evacuation during Northern Strike 25-2

    BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 104th Aviation Regiment, receive simulated patients aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 (NS 25-2) at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 8, 2025. Airmen participated in a simulated medical evacuation on the UH-60 as part of their training during NS 25-2. Northern Strike is an exercise designed to test Airmen through strenuous, realistic and dynamic scenarios based on global security challenges and theoretical future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 16:30
    Photo ID: 9248084
    VIRIN: 250808-F-RX751-2053
    Resolution: 4740x2666
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen participate in simulated medical evacuation during Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan National Guard
    Battle Creek Air National Guard Base
    NS252
    Northern Strike 25-2
    Medevac
    UH-60

