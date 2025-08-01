CP25 ComRel Soccer Match Port of Spain, Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 8, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) pose for a photo with the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard after a community relations soccer match in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 8, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 15:40
|Photo ID:
|9248020
|VIRIN:
|250808-N-DI219-1471
|Resolution:
|5373x3367
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|PORT OF SPAIN, TT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
