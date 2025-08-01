1-181st Field Artillery Regiment conducts Army Fitness Test

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tennessee National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment held an Army Fitness Test on July 12, 2025, at home station in Chattanooga, TN. This new fitness test of record offers changes to strengthen readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Grayson Cavaliere)