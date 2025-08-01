Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-181st Field Artillery Regiment conducts Army Fitness Test [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1-181st Field Artillery Regiment conducts Army Fitness Test

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Grayson Cavaliere 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    Tennessee National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment held an Army Fitness Test on July 12, 2025, at home station in Chattanooga, TN. This new fitness test of record offers changes to strengthen readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Grayson Cavaliere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 11:21
    Photo ID: 9247777
    VIRIN: 250712-Z-AB313-4411
    Resolution: 8358x5563
    Size: 37 MB
    Location: TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment conducts Army Fitness Test [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Grayson Cavaliere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-181st Field Artillery Regiment conducts Army Fitness Test
    1-181st Field Artillery Regiment conducts Army Fitness Test
    1-181st Field Artillery Regiment conducts Army Fitness Test
    1-181st Field Artillery Regiment conducts Army Fitness Test
    1-181st Field Artillery Regiment conducts Army Fitness Test
    1-181st Field Artillery Regiment conducts Army Fitness Test
    1-181st Field Artillery Regiment conducts Army Fitness Test
    1-181st Field Artillery Regiment conducts Army Fitness Test
    1-181st Field Artillery Regiment conducts Army Fitness Test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tennessee National Guard
    1-181 FAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download