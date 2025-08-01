USS Higbee Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS John Lewis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250721-N-AM483-2380 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 21, 2025) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, prepares to receive pallets from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)