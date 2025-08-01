Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS HIgbee Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS John Lewis

    USS HIgbee Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS John Lewis

    U.S. FLEET FORCES COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    250709-N-AM483-1033 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 9, 2025) A U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate watches the movement of a shot line after firing from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 08:40
    Photo ID: 9247660
    VIRIN: 250709-N-AM483-1033
    Resolution: 5068x3379
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: FF
    This work, USS HIgbee Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS John Lewis, by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA
    USS HIGBEE
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

