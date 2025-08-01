USS Higbee Conducts Vertical Replenishment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250708-N-AM483-1070 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 8, 2025) A U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate observes the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) prior to a vertical replenishment on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)