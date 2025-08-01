Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 4 people from capsized vessel on Lake Erie

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    Coast Guard Station Erie 29-foot Response Boat-Small arrives on scene to rescue four people in the water from a capsized vessel incident on Lake Erie near Erie, Pennsylvania, on August 8, 2025. Station Erie coordinated this rescue effort alongside Air Station Detroit who deployed their rescue swimmer from an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to rescue the last person in the water from beneath the capsized vessel. (Courtesy photo by Air Station Detroit)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 01:16
    Photo ID: 9247557
    VIRIN: 250808-G-G0109-1001
    Resolution: 3023x2622
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    SAR
    USCG
    SAR AIRSTA Detroit
    Great Lakes District

