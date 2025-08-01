Coast Guard rescues 4 people from capsized vessel on Lake Erie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Station Erie 29-foot Response Boat-Small arrives on scene to rescue four people in the water from a capsized vessel incident on Lake Erie near Erie, Pennsylvania, on August 8, 2025. Station Erie coordinated this rescue effort alongside Air Station Detroit who deployed their rescue swimmer from an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to rescue the last person in the water from beneath the capsized vessel. (Courtesy photo by Air Station Detroit)