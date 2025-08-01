NCTF-RH Begins Pigging Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) contractor deploys a pigging device into a pipeline at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Honolulu, Aug. 5, 2025. The pigs are propelled by air pressure to safely remove any remaining residual fuel from the pipes prior to pipeline removal. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)