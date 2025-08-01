Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCTF-RH Begins Pigging Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    A Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) contractor deploys a pigging device into a pipeline at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Honolulu, Aug. 5, 2025. The pigs are propelled by air pressure to safely remove any remaining residual fuel from the pipes prior to pipeline removal. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 19:19
    VIRIN: 250805-N-IS471-1065
    Location: HAWAII, US
