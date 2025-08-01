Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pinckney conducts routine operations [Image 4 of 4]

    Pinckney conducts routine operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    250806-N-NO999-1032 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 6, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Chante Moore conducts a training on the mess deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) during the ship’s Sailor indoctrination in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 6, 2025. Pinckney, a part of the Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine training operations in the 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to exercise the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Ivan Pang)

