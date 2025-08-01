Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day 4 Ops: 4th FS and 4 FGS Continue Bamboo Eagle 25-3 Missions [Image 6 of 6]

    Day 4 Ops: 4th FS and 4 FGS Continue Bamboo Eagle 25-3 Missions

    NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus  

    388th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mandeep Kaur, an avionics technician assigned to the 4th Fighter Generation Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, fixes a sensor in the nose of an F-35A Lightning II during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3 at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, Aug. 7, 2025. The exercise empowers Airmen and Guardians to demonstrate their professionalism and innovation, developing solutions to complex challenges in real-time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)

    This work, Day 4 Ops: 4th FS and 4 FGS Continue Bamboo Eagle 25-3 Missions [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35A
    388th FW
    Bamboo Eagle
    #BambooEagle
    Hill AFB
    #DLE2025

