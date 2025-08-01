Day 4 Ops: 4th FS and 4 FGS Continue Bamboo Eagle 25-3 Missions

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mandeep Kaur, an avionics technician assigned to the 4th Fighter Generation Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, fixes a sensor in the nose of an F-35A Lightning II during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3 at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, Aug. 7, 2025. The exercise empowers Airmen and Guardians to demonstrate their professionalism and innovation, developing solutions to complex challenges in real-time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)
