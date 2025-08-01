250625-N-AM483-1090 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 25, 2025) U.S. Sailors transport chocks and chains across the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) during flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 12:22
|Photo ID:
|9246375
|VIRIN:
|250625-N-AM483-1090
|Resolution:
|4596x3064
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|FF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Higbee Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.