Exercise Eagle Ace 2025

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Attack Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a firing exercise with M320 grenade launchers using Chalk Rounds tracer rounds, as part of Eagle Ace 2025, a multinational exercise aimed at improving interoperability and operational readiness among NATO allies and partners. Slunj Training Area, Croatia, August 6, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.

(U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)