USS Higbee Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarity Training

250622-N-AM483-1126 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 22, 2025) A U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate instructs a U.S. Sailor in weapons familiarization on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 06:10
|Photo ID:
|9245338
|VIRIN:
|250622-N-AM483-1126
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|FF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
