    CFAS Awards Installation Safety Director

    CFAS Awards Installation Safety Director

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), pins CFAS Installation Safety Director Gideon Juko with a Civilian Service Commendation Medal at CFAS headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 6, 2025. For 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 22:09
    Photo ID: 9244872
    VIRIN: 250806-N-VD231-1001
    Resolution: 4109x3287
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    This work, CFAS Awards Installation Safety Director [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS Awards Installation Safety Director
    CFAS Awards Installation Safety Director

    CFAS

