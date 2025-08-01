CFAS Awards Installation Safety Director

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), pins CFAS Installation Safety Director Gideon Juko with a Civilian Service Commendation Medal at CFAS headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 6, 2025. For 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)
Date Taken:
08.06.2025
Date Posted:
08.07.2025
|Photo ID:
|9244872
|VIRIN:
|250806-N-VD231-1001
|Resolution:
|4109x3287
|Size:
|2.15 MB
Location:
SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
