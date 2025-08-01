250806-N-MA550-1035
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (August 6, 2025) Lt. Aaron Middleton, a nurse assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), poses for a photo with Gernette Bissessor, nursing administrator, and Sherlana Cyrus, nursing supervisor of the Port of Spain General Hospital, in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, August 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 11:47
|Photo ID:
|9243729
|VIRIN:
|250806-N-MA550-1035
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|PORT OF SPAIN, TT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CP25 Subject Matter Expert Exchange in Trinidad [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Rylin Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.