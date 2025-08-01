Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Rota: Ana M. Izquierdo Arjona

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jett Morgan 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 4, 2025) Ana M. Izquierdo Arjona, the Support Services Specialist at the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota galley, poses for a photo, August 4, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 07:46
    Photo ID: 9243265
    VIRIN: 250804-N-YS747-1017
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Team Rota
    EURAFCENT
    Galley
    NAVSTA Rota

