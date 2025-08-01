Team Rota: Ana M. Izquierdo Arjona

Ana M. Izquierdo Arjona, from Rota, Spain, is currently the Support Services Specialist at the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota galley. Before that, she held jobs at the NEX’s Spanish Gift Shop for 4 years and at the Car Care Center and ITV office for another 4 years.

“Mainly, I work behind the scenes to ensure both building and kitchen equipment is operational and meet safety standards,” said Izquierdo Arjona. “I’m always listening to the cooks and food service worker's needs and making sure they have their tools in top condition so that they can work their magic in the kitchen. There is nothing more comforting than having a delicious meal ready after a hard day at work, and that's all thanks to them! For that reason, they truly deserve it all.”

Alongside her main duties, Izquierdo Arjona serves as the departmental liaison for the other various NAVSTA Rota departments and other entities. In addition, she also assists the Food Service Officer with translations and administrative work.

“Every day is different and I learn something new,” stated Izquierdo Arjona. “It is a dynamic job.”

Outside of work at the galley, Izquierdo Arjona enjoys beautiful sunsets on the beach and the small and simple moments with her family and friends.

“When I was a child, I listened to the radio searching for a music station and found AFN Rota Radio,” said Izquierdo Arjona. “I listened carefully to the person talking in English, trying to understand something they were saying. Obviously I did not get anything at all back in those days, but I thought, ‘one day I will understand what the radio is saying.’ Now, here I am, working for this community. Who would have imagined?

Izquierdo Arjona invites those who have the time and capability to come and experience the quality food prepared by the chefs at the galley!

