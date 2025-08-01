Inaugural Bug Camp brings real-world science to young students at Aberdeen Proving Ground

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mariia Shestiuk, 12, examines insects collected during field collection work as part of the inaugural Bug Camp held July 14 to 18 at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. Bug Camp, sponsored by Army Educational Outreach Program and Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science, is a STEM outreach program for students entering sixth to eighth grade, focusing on entomology basics and highlighting how insects and ticks pose risks to military and community public health. (Defense Health Agency-Public Health photo by Graham Snodgrass)