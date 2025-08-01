Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inaugural Bug Camp brings real-world science to young students at Aberdeen Proving Ground [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Inaugural Bug Camp brings real-world science to young students at Aberdeen Proving Ground

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Douglas Holl 

    Defense Health Agency

    Mariia Shestiuk, 12, examines insects collected during field collection work as part of the inaugural Bug Camp held July 14 to 18 at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. Bug Camp, sponsored by Army Educational Outreach Program and Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science, is a STEM outreach program for students entering sixth to eighth grade, focusing on entomology basics and highlighting how insects and ticks pose risks to military and community public health. (Defense Health Agency-Public Health photo by Graham Snodgrass)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 08:05
    Photo ID: 9243244
    VIRIN: 250714-D-KQ948-1108
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 553.29 KB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inaugural Bug Camp brings real-world science to young students at Aberdeen Proving Ground [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Holl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Inaugural Bug Camp brings real-world science to young students at Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Inaugural Bug Camp brings real-world science to young students at Aberdeen Proving Ground

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Inaugural Bug Camp brings real-world science to young students at Aberdeen Proving Ground

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    entomology
    STEM
    Defense Health Agency-Public Health
    Bug camp
    Army Educational Outreach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download