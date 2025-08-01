Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Sailors Preform Damage Control Training [Image 2 of 2]

    Tripoli Sailors Preform Damage Control Training

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Chief Damage Controlman Brandon Holst, from Palm Dale, California, demonstrates how to use the fire suppressant system aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), August 5, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

    This work, Tripoli Sailors Preform Damage Control Training [Image 2 of 2], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS

    Tripoli Sailors Preform Damage Control Training
    Tripoli Sailors Preform Damage Control Training

    LHA7
    Navy

