MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, center right, the Deputy Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, reenlists U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Maley, a tilt rotator crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, at Royal Australian Air Force Base, Darwin, Australia, July 29, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Maley is a native of Oklahoma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos)