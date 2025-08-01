Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines [Image 22 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, center right, the Deputy Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, reenlists U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Maley, a tilt rotator crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, at Royal Australian Air Force Base, Darwin, Australia, July 29, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Maley is a native of Oklahoma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 01:59
    Photo ID: 9243020
    VIRIN: 250729-M-LQ016-1089
    Resolution: 6165x4110
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines [Image 22 of 22], by Cpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines
    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines
    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines
    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines
    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines
    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines
    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines
    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines
    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines
    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines
    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines
    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines
    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines
    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines
    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines
    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines
    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines
    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines
    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines
    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines
    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines
    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM deputy commanding general visits MRF-D Marines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    Darwin
    MAGTF
    MRF-D
    MRF-D 25.3
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download