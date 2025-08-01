2d TSB Soldiers unleash firepower during weapons qualifications

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Patrick Winters, (right), hands a Soldier ammunition in preparations for a weapons training and qualifications event July 23, 2025, at McCully Barracks, Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany. Soldiers from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade participated in the training event to fulfill of annual readiness requirements. Sgt. Winters is a IT Specialist with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)