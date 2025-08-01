Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB Soldiers unleash firepower during weapons qualifications [Image 14 of 14]

    2d TSB Soldiers unleash firepower during weapons qualifications

    INGELHEIM AM RHEIN, GERMANY

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Patrick Winters, (right), hands a Soldier ammunition in preparations for a weapons training and qualifications event July 23, 2025, at McCully Barracks, Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany. Soldiers from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade participated in the training event to fulfill of annual readiness requirements. Sgt. Winters is a IT Specialist with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 23:47
    Photo ID: 9242923
    VIRIN: 250723-A-FX425-5849
    Resolution: 4032x1960
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: INGELHEIM AM RHEIN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Weapons training
    readiness
    USAREUR
    2SIGBDE

