U.S. Army Sgt. Patrick Winters, (right), hands a Soldier ammunition in preparations for a weapons training and qualifications event July 23, 2025, at McCully Barracks, Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany. Soldiers from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade participated in the training event to fulfill of annual readiness requirements. Sgt. Winters is a IT Specialist with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 23:47
|Photo ID:
|9242923
|VIRIN:
|250723-A-FX425-5849
|Resolution:
|4032x1960
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|INGELHEIM AM RHEIN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d TSB Soldiers unleash firepower during weapons qualifications [Image 14 of 14], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.