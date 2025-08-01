Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Hickam supports transient aircraft during Air Force Department-Level Exercise series [Image 4 of 6]

    Team Hickam supports transient aircraft during Air Force Department-Level Exercise series

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 96th Test Wing perform a Fighting Falcon preflight check at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 5, 2025. Hickam supported transient aircraft during the Air Force’s Department-Level Exercise series, showcasing the importance of the installation’s role within the Indo-Pacific and accomplishing its mission to project and sustain air power within its area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 22:24
    Photo ID: 9242850
    VIRIN: 250805-F-JA727-1101
    Resolution: 5976x3976
    Size: 628.7 KB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hickam supports transient aircraft during Air Force Department-Level Exercise series [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Hickam supports transient aircraft during Air Force Department-Level Exercise series
