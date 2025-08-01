Team Hickam supports transient aircraft during Air Force Department-Level Exercise series

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 96th Test Wing perform a Fighting Falcon preflight check at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 5, 2025. Hickam supported transient aircraft during the Air Force’s Department-Level Exercise series, showcasing the importance of the installation’s role within the Indo-Pacific and accomplishing its mission to project and sustain air power within its area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
