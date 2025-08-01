Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg SFB hosts 'Galactic Gal'

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    United States Space Force Capt. Devin Doyle, Delta 1 commander's action group officer in charge, left, speaks with Camille Bergin, a space engineering and science social media influencer, right, during an interview at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 5, 2025. Bergin, known as Galactic Gal on social media platforms, visited Vandenberg for a tour of the base, learning about how Space Force Guardians are trained to carry out space missions, supporting national defense and enabling the spaceport of the future. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

