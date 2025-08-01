Vandenberg SFB hosts 'Galactic Gal'

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

United States Space Force Capt. Devin Doyle, Delta 1 commander's action group officer in charge, left, speaks with Camille Bergin, a space engineering and science social media influencer, right, during an interview at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 5, 2025. Bergin, known as Galactic Gal on social media platforms, visited Vandenberg for a tour of the base, learning about how Space Force Guardians are trained to carry out space missions, supporting national defense and enabling the spaceport of the future. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)