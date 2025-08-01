Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy Acceptance Day Parade 2025 [Image 55 of 68]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Acceptance Day Parade 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadets participate in the annual Acceptance Day Parade at Stillman Field in Colorado Springs, Colo., August 6, 2025. Acceptance Day marks the completion of Basic Cadet Training (BCT) at the Academy where new cadets receive their fourth-class shoulder boards signifying their acceptance into the Cadet Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Trevor Cokley)

