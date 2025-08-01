Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Twentynine Palms bolsters medical readiness through hearing health with latest Audiology Technician Course

    NMRTC Twentynine Palms bolsters medical readiness through hearing health with latest Audiology Technician Course

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Christopher Jones 

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    Lt. Christopher Barajas (left), Audiology Department Head at NMRTC Twentynine Palms, stands with the six Sailors who passed the Audiology Technician Course on the final day of training, July 25, 2025. The course equips corpsmen and civilian health technicians with the specialized skills and certification needed to conduct hearing screenings, interpret audiograms, and identify potential issues that could impact a service member’s readiness. With more than 12,000 active-duty personnel enrolled in the installation’s hearing conservation program, audiology plays a vital role in protecting one of the most critical senses required for operational effectiveness—hearing. From early detection of hearing loss to timely medical referrals, properly trained audio technicians help ensure warfighters remain fit for duty. By producing certified professionals who understand both the technical and clinical aspects of hearing health, the course directly supports Navy Medicine’s mission to sustain a medically ready force

    This work, NMRTC Twentynine Palms bolsters medical readiness through hearing health with latest Audiology Technician Course [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

