U.S. Army South Commander General Ryan arrives in Panama

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan, commanding general of U.S. Army South, lands at Aeropuerto International de Panama Pacifico, Panama, Aug. 6, 2025. SENAFRONT is Panama’s National Border Service, and Ryan met with leadership as a part of U.S. Southern Command’s expanding strategic security partnership with the Panamanian security forces, an enduring promise to promote partnership, solidarity, and open communication, which enables opportunities of working together effectively to address common challenges and collective security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)