Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Scott National Cemetery Lodge: Standing watch over our nation’s fallen heroes [Image 14 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Scott National Cemetery Lodge: Standing watch over our nation’s fallen heroes

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Christine Reinhardt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is renovating the Fort Scott National Cemetery Lodge, which was originally built in 1871. The Fort Scott National Cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1999, highlighting its significance in American military history.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 15:37
    Photo ID: 9242110
    VIRIN: 250729-A-UM139-1073
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Scott National Cemetery Lodge: Standing watch over our nation’s fallen heroes [Image 14 of 14], by Christine Reinhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Scott National Cemetery Lodge: Standing watch over our nation’s fallen heroes
    Fort Scott National Cemetery Lodge: Standing watch over our nation’s fallen heroes
    Fort Scott National Cemetery Lodge: Standing watch over our nation’s fallen heroes
    Fort Scott National Cemetery Lodge: Standing watch over our nation’s fallen heroes
    Fort Scott National Cemetery Lodge: Standing watch over our nation’s fallen heroes
    Fort Scott National Cemetery Lodge: Standing watch over our nation’s fallen heroes
    Fort Scott National Cemetery Lodge: Standing watch over our nation’s fallen heroes
    Fort Scott National Cemetery Lodge: Standing watch over our nation’s fallen heroes
    Fort Scott National Cemetery Lodge: Standing watch over our nation’s fallen heroes
    Fort Scott National Cemetery Lodge: Standing watch over our nation’s fallen heroes
    Fort Scott National Cemetery Lodge: Standing watch over our nation’s fallen heroes
    Fort Scott National Cemetery Lodge: Standing watch over our nation’s fallen heroes
    Fort Scott National Cemetery Lodge: Standing watch over our nation’s fallen heroes
    Fort Scott National Cemetery Lodge: Standing watch over our nation’s fallen heroes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Scott National Cemetery Lodge: Standing watch over our nation’s fallen heroes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download