    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle departs Seattle [Image 2 of 6]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle departs Seattle

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sherri Eng 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle sails through Puget Sound in Washington after departing Seattle on July 11, 2025. Eagle’s port call to Seattle was the first since 2008. During the port call, Coast Guard Academy cadets and crew led public tours of the ship and participated in a community service activity. Eagle has served as a classroom at sea for future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the Coast Guard Academy’s curriculum. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sherri Eng)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 15:47
    Photo ID: 9242103
    VIRIN: 250711-G-US251-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
