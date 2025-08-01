DLA Energy hosts 2025 Acquisition Workforce Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, the DLA Energy, commander provided remarks during the opening, general session at the 2025 DLA Energy Acquisition Workforce Symposium held on June 10-12. “The key is to hear, listen, absorb the concepts, ideas presented and consider how the things you learn can better help you serve the Warfighter,” said Bresnihan.