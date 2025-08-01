Montford Point Challenge 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps physical training instructors at the Officer Candidate School pose for a photo while conducting the Montford Point Challenge at OCS on Marine Corps Base Quantico, August 5, 2025. Candidates, sergeant instructors, and physical training instructors complete the course in honor of the Montford Point Marines which were the first African Americans to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps and instill the corps‘ warfighting mentality. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk)