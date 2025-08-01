Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Montford Point Challenge 2025 [Image 28 of 28]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Montford Point Challenge 2025

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marine Corps physical training instructors at the Officer Candidate School pose for a photo while conducting the Montford Point Challenge at OCS on Marine Corps Base Quantico, August 5, 2025. Candidates, sergeant instructors, and physical training instructors complete the course in honor of the Montford Point Marines which were the first African Americans to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps and instill the corps‘ warfighting mentality. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 09:37
    Photo ID: 9241298
    VIRIN: 250805-M-ML869-2470
    Resolution: 7808x4392
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Montford Point Challenge 2025 [Image 28 of 28], by LCpl Harleigh Faulk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025
    Montford Point Challenge 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Candidates
    Unity
    Montford Point
    Warfighting
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download