U.S. Marine Corps physical training instructors at the Officer Candidate School pose for a photo while conducting the Montford Point Challenge at OCS on Marine Corps Base Quantico, August 5, 2025. Candidates, sergeant instructors, and physical training instructors complete the course in honor of the Montford Point Marines which were the first African Americans to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps and instill the corps‘ warfighting mentality. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 09:37
|Photo ID:
|9241298
|VIRIN:
|250805-M-ML869-2470
|Resolution:
|7808x4392
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Montford Point Challenge 2025 [Image 28 of 28], by LCpl Harleigh Faulk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.