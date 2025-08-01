Seabee Museum unveils Cold War relic from Moscow Bug House

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Aug 5, 2025) Tamika Abbott, director, U.S. Department of State Office of Security Technology, delivers remarks at U.S. Navy Seabee Museum onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Port Hueneme, during an exhibit unveiling ceremony Aug. 5, 2025. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)