    Base cleanup onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 2 of 3]

    Base cleanup onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (June 13, 2025) MAC Luis Rosario, assigned to the Security Department onboard NWS Yorktown, gives a safety brief during a base cleanup event at the installation’s R-3 weapons pier area. During the event, Sailors and Civilians assigned to various commands onboard the installation removed harmful marine debris along the banks of the York River which borders the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Base Cleanup, Base Beautification

