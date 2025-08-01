Yorktown, Va. (June 13, 2025) MAC Luis Rosario, assigned to the Security Department onboard NWS Yorktown, gives a safety brief during a base cleanup event at the installation’s R-3 weapons pier area. During the event, Sailors and Civilians assigned to various commands onboard the installation removed harmful marine debris along the banks of the York River which borders the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
This work, Base cleanup onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.