Koa Moana 25 Marines Support Renovations at Chuuk and Xavier High Schools

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, attach a solar light to a galvanized steel pole during Koa Moana 25 at Chuuk High School on Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, August 4, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)